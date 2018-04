April 25(Reuters) - Winbond Electronics Corp

* Says it plans to issue corporate bonds worth up to T$10 billion, with a term of 7 years and interest rate of no more than 1.3 percent

* Proceeds to be used for capital expenditure payment, bank loan repayment and operation fund enrichment

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Tdy8eP

