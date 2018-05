May 4 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd:

* WIND STORM CAUSED OUTAGES TO MORE THAN 180,000 HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS

* IT IS EXPECTED THIS WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT EVENING, POTENTIALLY CAUSING FURTHER DAMAGE

* HYDRO ONE IS MOBILIZING CREWS AND WHERE SAFE, ASSESSING DAMAGE AND RESTORING POWER TO CUSTOMERS