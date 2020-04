April 27 (Reuters) - Windar Photonics PLC:

* WINDAR PHOTONICS PLC - NEW CHINESE ORDER AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* WINDAR PHOTONICS PLC - COMPANY HAS RECEIVED ANOTHER ORDER FOR 30 WINDVISION™ SYSTEMS TO BE DELIVERED IN 2020

* WINDAR PHOTONICS PLC - THROUGHOUT COVID-19 PERIOD, WINDAR HAS MAINTAINED PRODUCTION AND ITS DELIVERY SCHEDULE TO CUSTOMERS WITHOUT ANY DELAYS TO DATE