April 13 (Reuters) - windeln de SE:

* GUILLEM SANZ, FOUNDER AND CEO OF BEBITUS, HANDS OVER LEADERSHIP ROLE TO ERICH RENFER

* GUILLEM SANZ WILL PASS OVER RESPONSIBILITY TO ERICH RENFER AFTER TRANSITION PERIOD ENDING AS OF JULY 1ST, 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2GXJDOT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)