BRIEF-Windeln De SE Says Covid-19 Pandemic Has Led To A Significant Increase In Order Volume Since Beginning Of March 2020

April 7 (Reuters) - windeln de SE:

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS LED TO A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN ORDER VOLUME OF WINDELN.DE CUSTOMERS SINCE BEGINNING OF MARCH 2020

* IN MARCH 2020, ORDER VOLUME AT GROUP LEVEL INCREASED BY +28% TO EUR 7.8 MILLION AFTER EUR 6.1 MILLION IN FEBRUARY 2020

* ORDER BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY 5 DAYS FOR GERMAN-SPEAKING REGION, INSOLVENCY OF SERVICE PROVIDER FOR NEW WAREHOUSE

* CONTINUES TO SEE HIGH ORDER INTAKE IN APRIL 2020

* AFTER INITIAL EXCHANGE WITH CURRENT LOGISTICS SERVICE PROVIDER IN GROßBEEREN, THERE IS POSSIBILITY TO EXTEND CURRENT CONTRACT IN SHORT TERM

* MAINLY ORDERS FOR GERMAN-SPEAKING REGION ARE AFFECTED

* MAINLY ORDERS FOR GERMAN-SPEAKING REGION ARE AFFECTED

* ORDERS TO CHINA ARE AFFECTED ONLY TO A SMALLER DEGREE AND ORDERS FOR REST OF EUROPE (BEBITUS SHOPS) ARE BARELY AFFECTED