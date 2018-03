BRIEF-Windeln.de FY Adj EBIT Loss Shrinks To EUR 24.9 Mln

March 14 (Reuters) - Windeln De SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: WINDELN.DE SE: WINDELN.DE WITH 9% REVENUE GROWTH AND IMPROVED EBIT IN 2017

* ANNUAL REVENUES OF EUR 200 MILLION (EUR 211.9 MILLION) IN 2017 (+8.8% GROWTH YEAR OVER YEAR)

* ADJUSTED. EBIT OF EUR -24.9 MILLION (-11.8% MARGIN) IN 2017 COMPARED TO EUR -26.7 MILLION (-13.7% MARGIN) IN 2016

* ADJUSTED. EBIT BREAK-EVEN TARGETED EARLY 2019 DRIVEN BY EFFICIENCY AND PROFITABILITY MEASURES INITIATED IN FEB

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH AT LEVEL OF 2017

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING CONTRIBUTION MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN AND FREE CASH FLOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)