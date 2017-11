Nov 14 (Reuters) - WINDELN DE SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: WINDELN.DE SE: WINDELN.DE WITH 16% REVENUE GROWTH IN Q3 2017 AND CONTINUED IMPLEMENTATION OF STRATEGIC MEASURES TO SUSTAINABLY INCREASE PROFITABILITY

* ‍Q3 REVENUES OF EUR 52.9 MILLION (9M: EUR 159.4 MILLION); +15.8%​

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBIT LOSS 5.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 6.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)