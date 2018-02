Feb 7 (Reuters) - Windeln.de SE:

* SAID ON TUESDAY: WINDELN.DE SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES CAPITAL INCREASE

* 2.6 MLN NEWLY ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES (THE “NEW SHARES”) WERE PLACED AT A PRICE OF EUR 1.98 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 5.2 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)