FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 22 days
BRIEF-Windfire signs agreement to acquire off-shore oil blocks in Namibia
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2017 / 8:28 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Windfire signs agreement to acquire off-shore oil blocks in Namibia

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Windfire Capital Corp

* Windfire signs agreement to acquire off-shore oil blocks in Namibia

* Windfire Capital Corp - Intends to complete private placement for gross proceeds of up to $5 million at price of $0.25 per subscription receipt

* Windfire Capital Corp - Finder's fees are expected to be paid in connection with financing on such terms

* Windfire Capital Corp - Windfire has not yet retained a sponsor in connection with acquisition

* Windfire Capital- ‍signed LOI with dminer asset management under which co proposes to acquire 91.5% of issued, outstanding shares of Riviera Mina Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.