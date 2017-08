June 28 (Reuters) - Windflow Technology Ltd:

* Windflow agrees conditional deal with major shareholder to repay debt

* Agreement to facilitate repayment of Windflow Group's outstanding debt obligations to its main shareholder and lender, David Iles

* As at June 28, total debts owing to David Iles by WTL Group total approximately NZ$21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: