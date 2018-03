March 12 (Reuters) - Windmill Group Ltd:

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE HK$50.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$57.5 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME​ ATTRIBUTABLE HK$5.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$3.4 MILLION