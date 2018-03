March 27 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc:

* WINDSTREAM ACQUIRES MASS COMMUNICATIONS

* WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $37.5 MILLION IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

* WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC - MASS COMMUNICATIONS CEO DARREN MASS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT-RESALE FOR COMPANY'S ENTERPRISE & WHOLESALE BUSINESS UNIT