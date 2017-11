BRIEF-Windstream Announces Debt Exchange Offers And Consent Solicitations

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc:

* WINDSTREAM ANNOUNCES DEBT EXCHANGE OFFERS AND CONSENT SOLICITATIONS

* WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS - UNIT OFFERING TO EXCHANGE ANY AND ALL OF ITS 7.50 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 FOR NEW 6 3/8 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​

* WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC - ‍2023 EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON DEC 26, 2017, UNLESS EXTENDED​

* WINDSTREAM - ALSO OFFERING TO EXCHANGE 7.75 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021, 7.50 PCT DUE 2022 FOR NEW 8.75 PCT NOTES DUE 2024 & TOGETHER WITH 2023 EXCHANGE OFFER​

* WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC - ‍2021/2022 EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON DECEMBER 26, 2017​