March 30 (Reuters) - Wing On Company International Ltd :

* FY REVENUE HK$1.37 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.46 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$765.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$1.70 BILLION

* RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 65 HK CENTS PER SHARE

* IN 2020, INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO TO COME UNDER PRESSURE FROM RECENT TURBULENT TRADING OF FINANCIAL MARKETS DUE TO COVID-19

* ENVISAGES THAT HK RETAIL MARKET WILL REMAIN GRIM AT LEAST FOR H1 OF 2020, IF NOT LONGER