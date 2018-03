March 23 (Reuters) - Wing Tai Properties Ltd:

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND HK22.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY CONSOL PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED BY 73 PERCENT TO HK$1,982 MILLION​

* FY REVENUE HK$1.06 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.10 BLN