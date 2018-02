Feb 1 (Reuters) - Wing Tai Properties Ltd:

* ANNOUCES ‍DISPOSAL OF 100 PCT INTEREST IN ALLIED EFFORT LIMITED FOR‍ HK$2.85 BILLION

* ‍GROUP EXPECTS TO RECOGNISE A GAIN ON DISPOSAL IN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY HK$1,060 MILLION

* ALLIED EFFORT TO BE SOLD TO ‍TOP SINCERITY LTD

* ‍APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES OF CO WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON FEB 2, 2018​