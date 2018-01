Jan 31(Reuters) - Wingtech Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 net profit to increase by 546 percent to 608 percent, or to increase by 262 million yuan to 292 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 48 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are improved sales revenue and contribution from company stake disposal Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2fnvhT Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)