May 4 (Reuters) - Wingtech Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT'S CONSORTIUM SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PAY 11.4 BILLION YUAN ($1.79 billion) FOR INVESTMENT SHARE IN NEXPERIA FROM HEFEI INDUSTRY FUND Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wbGr19 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3580 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)