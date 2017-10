Oct 19 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc

* Winnebago Industries announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.79

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $454.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $442 million

* Winnebago Industries Inc - ‍board approved quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share and $70 million share repurchase authorization​