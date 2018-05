BRIEF-Winnebago Industries Announces Launch Of All-Electric/Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicle Platform

May 1 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc:

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC - ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF AN ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMERCIAL VEHICLE PLATFORM THROUGH CO’S SPECIALTY VEHICLES DIVISION

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC - ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MOTIV POWER SYSTEMS INC. FOR DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPLY OF ELECTRIC-POWERED CHASSIS

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC - WINNEBAGO INTENDS TO MAKE A FINANCIAL INVESTMENT IN MOTIV, TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: