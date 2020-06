BRIEF-Winnebago Industries Exec Says Recent Indicators Signal A Very Strong Recovery For Outdoor Recreation Product Demand Is In Process This Summer - Conf Call

June 24 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc:

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES EXEC SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT CO HAS SUFFICIENT CASH AND LIQUIDITY TO NAVIGATE THE COVID-19 CRISIS - CONF CALL

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES EXEC SAYS IF YOU BREAK DOWN RV INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE, IN MARCH, CO SAW A 20.2% DECLINE IN RETAIL SALES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES EXEC SAYS IN APRIL THE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCED A 53% RETAIL DECLINE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES EXEC - “WE HAVE SEEN AN INCREDIBLE REBOUND IN RETAIL DEMAND AND DEALER DEMAND SINCE EARLY MAY ACROSS ALL OUR BUSINESSES”

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES EXEC SAYS BELIEVES CURRENT MOMENTUM IN MARKETPLACE IS SEASONALLY SUSTAINABLE FOR REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR AND POTENTIALLY THROUGH REST OF CALENDAR YEAR

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES EXEC SAYS DEMAND FOR CO’S TOWABLES LINEUP REMAINS STRONG

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES EXEC - “ALL RECENT AND CURRENT INDICATORS SIGNAL A VERY STRONG RECOVERY FOR OUTDOOR RECREATION PRODUCT DEMAND IS IN PROCESS THIS SUMMER”

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES EXEC SAYS FROM CAMPING IN RVS TO FISHING AND BOATS, CONSUMER INTEREST IN THE OUTDOORS & INVESTMENTS IN THESE DISCRETIONARY DURABLE GOODS PRODUCTS HAVE BEEN ROBUST

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES EXEC SAYS EXPECTS POSSIBLE CONTINUED HEALTHY MARKET CONDITIONS FOR CO’S PRODUCTS IN 2021

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES EXEC SAYS SURVEYS IN LAST 30-45 DAYS HAVE SHOWN CAMPING, FISHING, RVING, BOATING ARE BEING PREFERRED THIS YEAR AND MAYBE NEXT YEAR BY FAMILES, INDIVIDUALS IN THEIR DISCRETIONARY TIME