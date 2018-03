BRIEF-Winnebago Industries Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.69

March 21 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc:

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES RECORD SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE $468.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $445.9 MILLION

* RECORDED NET BENEFIT OF $2.3 MILLION IN Q2 AND A TAX RATE OF 27.2%

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS