BRIEF-Winnebago Industries Reprices Term Loan B Debt

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc:

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF ITS TERM LOAN B DEBT

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC - ‍REPRICING OF A $260 MILLION TERM LOAN B FACILITY​

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC- IN CONJUNCTION WITH REPRICING OF TERM LOAN B FACILITY, ALSO AMENDED ITS EXISTING $125 MILLION ABL FACILITY

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES - PRICED FACILITY AT AN INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 3.5% TO REPLACE FACILITY THAT CARRIED AN INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 4.5%

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC - INTEREST RATES ON AMENDED ABL WILL NOW BE FROM LIBOR PLUS 125BPS TO 175BPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: