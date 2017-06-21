FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Winnebago Q3 earnings per share $0.61
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Winnebago Q3 earnings per share $0.61

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc:

* Winnebago Industries announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $476.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $440.9 million

* Winnebago -growth in EPS was impacted by recognition of $10.2 million of amortization expense during quarter associated with Grand Design acquisition

* Winnebago Industries Inc says qtrly revenues for motorized segment were $241.7 million, down 2.0% from previous year

* Winnebago- Have approved investments in expanded capacity, including addition of about 40% more production space within Grand Design business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.