Jan 9 (Reuters) - Winox Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 120% IN ITS CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR 11 MONTHS ENDED 30 NOV​

* INCREASE IN PROFIT IS MAINLY ATTRIBUTABLE TO INCREASE IN SALES OF WATCH BRACELETS AND MOBILE PHONE CASES AND PARTS OF GROUP IN 2017