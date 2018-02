Feb 22 (Reuters) - Winpak Ltd:

* WINPAK REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 3.1 PERCENT TO $222.3 MILLION

* CAPITAL SPENDING OF $60 TO $70 MILLION IS EXPECTED IN 2018

* ‍ENTERING 2018 CO ANTICIPATES CONTINUED GROWTH IN TERMS OF SALES VOLUMES ALBEIT AT LEVELS LESS THAN REALIZED IN RECENT YEARS​

* "‍CURRENT MARKET SENTIMENT IS THAT THERE WILL PROBABLY BE NO RELIEF IN RESIN PRICES UNTIL SECOND HALF OF 2018"​