BRIEF-Winpak Reports Q1 EPS $0.41

April 26 (Reuters) - Winpak Ltd:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REVENUE IN Q1 OF 2018 WAS $221.7 MILLION, $6.7 MILLION OR 2.9 PERCENT LESS THAN Q1 OF 2017

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IN THE RANGE OF $60 MILLION TO $70 MILLION

* U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS WILL EFFECTIVELY INCREASE COSTS FOR CO’S FLEXIBLE FOIL LIDDING PRODUCTS THAT ARE EXPORTED FROM CANADA INTO US

* CURRENTLY ASSESSING EFFECTS OF NEWLY ENACTED U.S. ALUMINIUM TARIFF AND CANNOT REASONABLY ESTIMATE FINANCIAL IMPACT

* WINPAK - EFFECT OF BORDER TAX ADJUSTMENT DUE TO POTENTIAL AMENDMENTS TO NAFTA FOR IMPORTED COST OF GOODS SOLD FROM FOREIGN ENTITIES COULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL IMPACT TO CO

* MAGNITUDE OF EXPOSURES TO COMPANY REGARDING ANY AMENDMENTS TO NAFTA CANNOT BE DETERMINED AS INSUFFICIENT INFORMATION EXISTS CURRENTLY