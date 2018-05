BRIEF-Wins Finance Holdings Says Is Undergoing Review Of Risk Controls For It's Financial Guarantee Business

May 18 (Reuters) - Wins Finance Holdings Inc:

* WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC - UNDERGOING A REVIEW OF RISK CONTROLS FOR COMPANY’S FINANCIAL GUARANTEE BUSINESS AND MAY REDUCE OPERATION OF THIS BUSINESS

* WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS - CONTINUES TO BE CAUTIOUS AS TO OPERATING RESULTS IN FUTURE IN VIEW OF SLOWDOWN OF CHINESE ECONOMY IN REGIONS WHERE CO OPERATES