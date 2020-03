March 18 (Reuters) - Winshine Science Co Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$649.5 MILLION VERSUS HK$636.9 MILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$42.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$153.6 MILLION

* TAKING ACTIONS TO MINIMISE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO BUSINESS OPERATION

* LOOKING AHEAD TO 2020, TOYS DIVISION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM SATISFACTORILY

* FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & FINANCIAL POSITION CANNOT BE DETERMINED AT THIS STAGE