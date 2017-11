Nov 29 (Reuters) - Winto Group (Holdings) Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ‍ACQUISITION OF SALE SHARES IN WINTO GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED BY NOBLE GATE INTERNATIONAL LTD​

* ‍ WONG MAN HIN CHARLES SOLD 1.70 BILLION SHARES OF CO FOR HK$85.2 MILLION TO NOBLE GATE INTERNATIONAL LTD​