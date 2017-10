Oct 31 (Reuters) - Winto Group (Holdings) Ltd:

* Expected that group will record a substantial decrease in loss for nine months ended 30 September 2017​

* Group will record a profit for three months ended 30 September 2017​

* Expected results due to ‍reduction in loss derived from outdoor advertising business for nine months ended 30 September 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: