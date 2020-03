BRIEF-Winto Group (Holdings) Says Estimated Revenue And Gross Profit For Coming Few Months Could Deteriorate

March 13 (Reuters) - Winto Group (Holdings) Ltd:

* PROJECTED THAT GROUP’S ESTIMATED REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT FOR COMING FEW MONTHS COULD DETERIORATE

* GROUP’S PERFORMANCE ANTICIPATED TO RESUME IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 IN LINE WITH EXPECTED ECONOMIC RECOVERY

* REVENUE INCREASED FOR FOUR MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY TO ABOUT HK$14.7 MILLION

* GROSS PROFIT INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY FROM ABOUT HK$592,000 YEAR AGO TO ABOUT HK$9.1 MILLION FOR FOUR MONTHS ENDED 29 FEB 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: