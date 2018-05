BRIEF-Wintrust Financial Corp Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank

May 2 (Reuters) - Wintrust Financial Corp:

* WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PLANS TO ACQUIRE DELAWARE PLACE BANK

* WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP - DEAL FOR WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $34 MILLION

* WINTRUST FINANCIAL - TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON WINTRUST’S 2018 EPS

* WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP - SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CHICAGO SHORE CORPORATION (“CSC”)

* WINTRUST FINANCIAL - SHARES OF CSC STOCK OUTSTANDING AT TIME OF MERGER TO BE CONVERTED INTO RIGHT TO GET PER SHARE CONSIDERATION PAID IN CASH