BRIEF-Wintrust Financial Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $1.12

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wintrust Financial Corp

* Wintrust Financial Corporation reports record third quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 24% over prior year, and year-to-date 2017 net income of $188.9 million, an increase of 24% over prior year

* Q3 earnings per share $1.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wintrust Financial Corp - ‍total assets increased by $429 million from prior quarter and now total $27.4 billion​

* Wintrust Financial Corp qtrly net interest income $216 million versus $184.6 mln