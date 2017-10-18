FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wintrust Financial Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $1.12
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Wintrust Financial Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $1.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wintrust Financial Corp

* Wintrust Financial Corporation reports record third quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 24% over prior year, and year-to-date 2017 net income of $188.9 million, an increase of 24% over prior year

* Q3 earnings per share $1.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wintrust Financial Corp - ‍total assets increased by $429 million from prior quarter and now total $27.4 billion​

* Wintrust Financial Corp qtrly net interest income $216 million versus $184.6 mln‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.