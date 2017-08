June 21 (Reuters) - Wintrust Financial Corp

* Wintrust Financial Corp says on June 16, co entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement dated as of December 15, 2014 - SEC filing

* Wintrust Financial - borrower and lenders requested amendments to certain provisions, including to extend revolving credit maturity date, among others Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2srf9je) Further company coverage: