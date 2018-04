April 16 (Reuters) - Wintrust Financial Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME, AN INCREASE OF 40 PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.28 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MILLION VERSUS $192.6 MILLION