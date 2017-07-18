FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wintrust Financial's Q2 earnings per share $1.11
July 18, 2017 / 8:42 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Wintrust Financial's Q2 earnings per share $1.11

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Wintrust Financial Corp

* Wintrust Financial Corporation reports record second quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 30% over prior year, and year-to-date 2017 net income of $123.3 million, an increase of 24% over prior year

* Q2 earnings per share $1.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total assets increased by $1.2 billion from prior quarter and now total $26.9 billion

* Qtrly net revenue $294.4 million versus $260.1 million

* Wintrust Financial Corp qtrly ‍net interest income $ 204.4 million versus $ 192.6 million last quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

