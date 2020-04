BRIEF-Wipro CEO Sees 'Huge' Pressure on Margins as Revenues Fall Due to COVID-19

April 15 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd executives during a press briefing:

* CEO SAYS SAW A CASCADING IMPACT ON BUSINESS AS COVID-19 SPREAD IN MARCH

* CEO SAYS HAVE SEEN BUDGET REDUCTIONS BY CLIENTS

* CEO SAYS SEEING REDUCTION IN DISCRETIONARY SPEND BY CLIENTS, RESTRUCTURING OF PROJECTS

* CEO SAYS EXPECT ‘HUGE’ PRESSURE ON MARGINS AS REVENUES DECLINE

* CEO SAYS MAY HAVE TO MAKE TRADE-OFFS ON HIRING, SALARY RAISES AS MARGINS COME UNDER PRESSURE

* EXEC SAYS DON’T KNOW HOW DEEP AND LONG THIS CRISIS WILL CONTINUE, IS AN UNPRECEDENTED SITUATION FOR WIPRO

* EXEC SAYS WILL HONOUR OFFERS GIVEN OUT FOR HIRING, BUT ON-BOARDING WILL BE DELAYED

* EXEC SAYS KEY GEOGRAPHIES U.S., UK, CONTINENTAL EUROPE, INDIA HIT ‘VERY HEAVILY’, WILL TAKE TIME TO RECOVER