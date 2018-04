April 25 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd Chief Executive Officer Abidali Neemuchwala and Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal:

* EXEC SAYS “BELIEVE THAT THROUGH THE YEAR WE WILL IMPROVE MARGINS”

* EXEC SAYS “CONTINUE TO SEE SOFTNESS IN CONSUMER AND TELECOM VERTICALS”

* EXEC SAYS “WILL HAVE SOFTNESS FOR COUPLE QTRS IN COMMUNICATION”