April 25 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd:

* EXPECT REVENUE FROM IT SERVICES BUSINESS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $2,015 MILLION TO $2,065 MILLION FOR JUNE QUARTER

* ADDED 3 MORE ACCOUNTS OVER $75 MILLION THIS QUARTER

* SAYS IT SERVICES SEGMENT ADDED 58 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MARCH QUARTER

* SAYS IT SERVICES SEGMENT HAD CLOSING EMPLOYEE COUNT OF 163,827 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* "CONFIDENT WILL RETURN TO GROWTH TRAJECTORY IN Q2 DUE TO STRONG DEAL WINS AND ORDER BOOKING COUPLED WITH CONTINUED STRENGTH IN DIGITAL" Source text - bit.ly/2qX2RxX Further company coverage: