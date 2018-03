March 27 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd:

* WIPRO LAUNCHES TEXAS TECHNOLOGY CENTER IN PLANO

* WIPRO LTD - ‍WIPRO PLANS TO RAMP UP ITS HEADCOUNT IN TEXAS TO 2000 OVER NEXT FEW YEARS FROM 1400 NOW​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)