April 25 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER IT SERVICES MARGIN WAS 14.4 PERCENT

* EXPECT DIVESTMENT OF DATA CENTRE BUSINESS TRANSACTION TO COMPLETE DURING QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018

* HAVE NOT CONSIDERED IMPACT OF DIVESTMENT TO ENSONO ON REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018

* WE WILL REVISE OUTLOOK FOR JUNE QUARTER BASED ON ACTUAL DATE OF COMPLETION OF DATA CENTRE BUSINESS DIVESTMENT