BRIEF-Wipro Says Co To Not Provide Revenue Guidance For Qtr Ending June 30 Because Of COVID Uncertainty

April 15 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd:

* WE HAVE DECIDED TO NOT PROVIDE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2020 BECAUSE OF COVID UNCERTAINTY

* IT SERVICES OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER WAS AT 17.6%, A DECREASE OF 0.8% QOQ

* WIPRO SAYS “QUARTERS AHEAD SEEM CHALLENGING AND REQUIRE A TREMENDOUS RESPONSE ON COSTS”

* WIPRO SAYS ANTICIPATE INCREASE IN WORKING CAPITAL

* ESTIMATE THAT IT SERVICES REVENUES FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 BY ABOUT $14 -$16 MILLION

* WIPRO SAYS COVID IMPACT ON BUSINESS IS DUE TO SERVICE DISCONTINUITY CAUSED BY INABILITY OF EMPLOYEES TO WORK FROM HOME OR CONTRACT CANCELLATIONS

* WILL RESUME PROVIDING REVENUE GUIDANCE WHEN CO HAS INCREASED CERTAINTY OF BOTH DEMAND AND SUPPLY SIDE FACTORS

* IT SERVICES SEGMENT ADDED 65 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MARCH QTR Source text : bit.ly/2yc7eM9 Further company coverage: