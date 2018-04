April 9 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd:

* ESTIMATED THAT IMPACT OF INSOLVENCY PETITION FILED BY A TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDER CLIENT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON BOTH REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY

* TO SEE IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY AT NET INCOME LEVEL OF 65-75 BASIS POINTS OF CONSOL REV FOR MARCH QTR 2018 DUE TO BANKRUPTCY FILED BY CLIENT

* IMPACT OF THE CLIENT'S INSOLVENCY PETITION WILL REFLECT IN FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CO FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018