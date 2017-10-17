FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wipro sees Dec-qtr revenues from IT services to be in range of $2.01 bln to $2.05 bln
October 17, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Wipro sees Dec-qtr revenues from IT services to be in range of $2.01 bln to $2.05 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd:

* Expect Dec quarter revenues from IT services business to be in the range of $2,014 million to $2,054 million

* Says IT services margin for the quarter was 17.3 pct‍​

* Productivity gains generated by holmes automation suite, operational efficiencies overcame incremental impact of wage hikes

* Says gross utilization has expanded by 90 bps sequentially to end Q2 at 72.9 pct‍​

* Says IT services segment revenues for quarter in dollar terms were $2.01 billion, an increase of 2.1 pct sequentially‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2ytRLVA Further company coverage:

