BRIEF-Wirecard AG Informs Customers And Partners About Current Business Operations

June 27 (Reuters) - Wirecard AG:

* INFORMS CUSTOMERS AND PARTNERS ABOUT CURRENT BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* WITH FILING OF INSOLVENCY APPLICATION, WIRECARD’S BUSINESS ACTIVITIES WILL BE CONTINUED

* WITH EXCEPTION OF A SMALL DEVELOPMENT BRANCH OFFICE, NO INSOLVENCY APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN FILED BY GROUP COMPANIES AT PRESENT

* WIRECARD BANK IS CURRENTLY NOT PART OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS. ELECTRONIC FUNDS TRANSFER OF WIRECARD BANK ARE NOT AFFECTED

* MANAGEMENT BOARD OF WIRECARD AG EXPECTS A PROVISIONAL INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATOR TO BE APPOINTED FOR WIRECARD AG SHORTLY

* PAYOUTS TO MERCHANTS OF WIRECARD BANK WILL CONTINUE TO BE EXECUTED WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS

* WIRECARD CARD SOLUTIONS LIMITED, HEADQUARTERED IN UK, HAS SUSPENDED ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS DUE TO ORDER ISSUED BY FCA

* TPA BUSINESS IN QUESTION IS STILL UNDER REVIEW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: