April 4, 2018 / 5:35 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Wirecard and French bank Credit Agricole sign digital payment partnership agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Wirecard Ag/Credit Agricole :

* Wirecard and French bank Credit Agricole sign next generation digital payment partnership agreement

* Credit Agricole Payment Services and Wirecard will provide new e-commerce payment acceptance and acquiring services, available at the beginning of 2019

* In addition to new customer acquisitions, CAPS will offer its existing clients the possibility to combine their existing point-of-sale solutions with online and mobile offerings, so that consumers benefit from integrated digitalized solution

