BRIEF-Wirecard Delays Publication Date Of 2019 Financial Statements

June 18 (Reuters) - WIRECARD AG:

* DATE FOR PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2019 DELAYED DUE TO INDICATIONS OF PRESENTATION OF SPURIOUS BALANCE CONFIRMATIONS

* IN LIGHT OF ABOVE AUDIT OF ANNUAL AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2019 WILL NOT BE CONCLUDED AS PLANNED BY JUNE 18, 2020.

* A NEW DATE WILL BE ANNOUNCED. IF CERTIFIED ANNUAL AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CANNOT BE MADE AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 19, 2020, LOANS MADE TO WIRECARD AG AMOUNTING TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 2 BILLION CAN BE TERMINATED.

* WIRECARD MANAGEMENT BOARD IS WORKING INTENSIVELY TOGETHER WITH AUDITOR TOWARDS A CLARIFICATION OF SITUATION

* INDICATIONS THAT SPURIOUS BALANCE CONFIRMATIONS HAD BEEN PROVIDED FROM SIDE OF TRUSTEE RESPECTIVELY OF TRUSTEE’S ACCOUNT HOLDING BANKS TO AUDITOR IN ORDER TO DECEIVE AUDITOR AND CREATE A WRONG PERCEPTION OF EXISTENCE OF SUCH CASH BALANCES OR HOLDING OF ACCOUNTS FOR TO BENEFIT OF WIRECARD GROUP COMPANIES

* EY INFORMED WIRECARD AG THAT NO SUFFICIENT AUDIT EVIDENCE COULD BE OBTAINED SO FAR OF CASH BALANCES ON TRUST ACCOUNTS TO BE CONSOLIDATED IN CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN AMOUNT OF EUR 1.9 BILLION