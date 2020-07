July 8 (Reuters) -

* WIRECARD UNDER CRIMINAL SCRUTINY BY U.S. AUTHORITIES AS PART OF PROBE INTO ALLEGED BANK-FRAUD CONSPIRACY - WSJ

* FEDERAL PROSECUTORS, FBI EXAMINING WIRECARD'S WORK AS PAYMENT PROCESSOR, MERCHANT BANK IN ALLEGED $100 MILLION FRAUD INVOLVING CANNABIS CO- WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/2VYUcuF Further company coverage: