April 26 (Reuters) - WirelessGate Inc

* Says it plans to form capital alliance with a Kanagawa-based firm, which is mainly engaged in content development of VR・MR

* Says it plans to acquire shares (below 20 percent stake) of the Kanagawa-based firm, with payment date on April 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yLJDQT

